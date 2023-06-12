MSME Champions Portal: How MSMEs can register their complaints on govt’s grievance redressal portal

MSME Complaint, Grievance Portals: To address grievances or complaints of MSMEs related to delayed payments, schemes of MSME ministry, public procurement, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Coir Board, NSIC, Udyam registration, testing center, and other areas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched a single-window grievance redressal portal Champions on June 1, 2020, post pandemic.

Based on a hub-and-spoke model, the portal operates a Central Control Room and 69 State Control Rooms to resolve MSMEs complaints. The portal directs grievances according to the nature or type of complaint to the respective branch/bureau/office heads in the MSME Ministry to attend to them within three days, according to the details available on the portal.

Moreover, in order to enhance the adoption of the platform among small businesses, the government had earlier added multiple Indian languages viz., Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, and Tamil. The portal was also linked to the other portals of the MSME ministry viz., delayed payments monitoring portal MSME Samadhaan, MSME registration portal Udyam Registration, and more.

How Champions Portal Works to Address MSMEs’ Complaints?

Go to champions.gov.in and click on ‘Register Your Grievance’ under the ‘Your Grievances’ dropdown on the top left of the page

The grievance registration form will come up; under Basic Details, select the type of user from options – MSME unit with UAM or Udyam Registration; MSME unit without UAM or Udyam Registration; Individuals or Others; Associations

Enter your unit name and Udyam or UAM registration number

Under Contact Details, enter your name and address under ‘Name of the Person with Problem’ and ‘Address of the Person with Problem’ along with other details such as state, district, email ID, mobile number and PIN code

Click on ‘Get OTP on Mobile or Email ID’ and enter the OTP

Entering the OTP will bring up the ‘Grievance Details’ box

Select your ‘Grievance Category’ from the options available – MSME Scheme, DCMSME Scheme, GST, MSME-DI, Tool Rooms, Public Procurement, KVIC, Coir Board, NSIC, NI-MSME, MGIRI, Aspire scheme, SFURTI scheme, Udyog Aadhaar, Delayed Payment, MSME Databank, Related to Loan, Testing, Quality, Testing Center, Others

Next, describe your grievance in around 600 words

You may upload a document to support your grievance such as an invoice raised in case of delayed payments The document has to be in PDF or JPEG format of up to 1.5 MB in size

Check the ‘Declaration’ box and enter the Verification Code

Click on ‘Submit Grievance’ to submit your complaint; your complaint will have a ‘Grievance Number’ that you can save

To view the status of your complaint, click on the ‘View Status’ tab at the top of the page

Enter your Grievance Number and choose the OTP option on mobile or email ID and then click on ‘Validate & Generate OTP’

Enter OTP and captcha; click on ‘Validate OTP’

You will be routed to the dashboard that will display the current status of your complaint

According to the data shared by the minister of state in the MSME ministry Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha earlier this year, 59,031 grievances or queries were received on the portal as of February 28, 2023, of which 58,563 or 99.2 per cent grievances were replied.

Before the Champions portal, complaints from MSMEs were addressed via the internet grievance monitoring system (IGMS) up to May 31, 2020. Launched in 2016, the system had resolved 15,277 complaints between FY17 and FY21 (May 8, 2020).

