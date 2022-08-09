More than 300 cooperatives on GeM portal to procure goods, services: Cooperation Minister Amit Shah

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said more than 300 cooperatives including 45 multi-state cooperative societies have been onboarded on the government’s public procurement portal Government e-Marketplace (GeM) as buyers to procure goods from lakhs of MSMEs and other businesses. The National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI), the nodal agency for facilitating the onboarding of cooperatives, has prepared a list of cooperatives with turnover/deposits of Rs 100 crore to get on the GeM portal in the first phase of onboarding. According to the government, there are over 8.54 lakh registered cooperatives with 27 crore members in the country that would now be eligible to onboard the GeM platform.

The government has taken multiple measures for reforms in the cooperative sector including a new cooperative policy, establishing a university for training purposes and setting up of an export house, the minister said in his address during the digital launch of the onboarding of cooperatives. According to the Cooperation ministry, 589 cooperatives have been shortlisted for onboarding on the GeM portal and NCUI has reached out to all cooperative federations and conducted virtual meets of national and state federations and of eligible cooperatives sector-wise to update them about the benefits of selling via GeM portal.

The Union Cabinet in June this year had approved the inclusion of cooperatives as buyers on GeM to “bring transparency into cooperatives, help them benefit from the GeM marketplace, and give GeM sellers access to a bigger base of buyers,” Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told reporters in a Cabinet briefing. Through GeM, cooperatives would now be able to procure goods from around 45 lakh sellers on GeM.

However, the portal might need “some investments in additional technology infrastructure, and additional training and support resources,” the Cabinet had said in a statement in June. Hence, to cover these incremental costs, GeM may charge an ‘appropriate’ transaction fee from cooperatives even though the charges shall not be more than what GeM would charge to other government buyers, the statement noted.

