Modification of Registered Trademark: How to change details in trademark? Check online process

Trademark Modification in India: Filing a trademark plays a critical role in ensuring the unique identity of a business or a brand. It is a distinctive symbol, word, phrase, design, or combination that identifies and distinguishes the source of goods or services of one party from those of others. Trademarks are used to protect the rights of the owner and to prevent others from using similar marks that may cause confusion among consumers.

Moreover, a registered trademark can serve as a valuable asset for business expansion and licensing opportunities. It enhances the brand’s value and can be licensed or franchised to generate additional revenue streams. Trademarks can also facilitate partnerships and collaborations with other businesses.

However, post-filing of a trademark, there might be instances where a business may seek changes in the trademark obtained. Notably, there are different forms as per the requirement. For instance, the TM-R form is needed for trademark renewal, TM-P for the transfer of trademark to another person, TM-G for registration of a person as a trademark agent, and more. In order to seek a duplicate certificate, correction of any clerical error, extension of time validity, authorisation of agent, and more, TM-M is mandatory.

Here are the steps to modify trademark registration through TM-M form:

Visit ipindiaservices.gov.in/eregister/eregister.aspx and click on ‘Trade mark application/Registered mark and select National/IRDI Number

Enter your trade mark number and captcha and click on ‘View’

Click on your trademark number and then click on ‘Correspondence & Notices’ to check the error noted in the application

Visit ipindia.gov.in and log in

Click on ‘New Form Filing’ from the left panel on the screen and then select File TM-M

Select the appropriate option for change such as correction of clerical error, duplicate registration certificate, extension of time, etc.

Enter your application number and click on ‘Apply’, the TM-M form will come up

Enter details for correction under ‘Details of Corrections’ and then click on ‘Upload’ to upload supporting documents and then click on ‘Submit’

You will see the message for successful submission of the application; you can preview or edit the form

Click on Sign Document to digitally sign the application

Now click on ‘Payments’ on the left panel and then ‘Make Payment’

You will see your application with the required amount to be paid

Select the application and click on ‘Make Payment’ to pay the amount for the application submitted

