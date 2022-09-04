Meesho: 4x surge in participation from small businesses likely during festive sale this year

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: E-commerce company Meesho on Sunday announced its annual festival sale from September 23 to September 27 with over 7 lakh sellers and around 6.5 crore active product listings across 30 categories. The company said participation from small businesses in the festive sale is expected to increase 4x compared to last year on the back of support offered to sellers.

“On average, sellers on Meesho have seen their business grow by 82 per cent within two years. Ahead of the festive season, Meesho is educating and working closely with sellers on various aspects of business such as demand forecasting and order volume management,” the company said in a statement. Meesho added that the company has created a training program on the supplier learning hub with educational infographics and easy-to-understand videos on the selection of catalogues and best practices for sale events.

Ahead of the Mega Blockbuster Sale event, the company added Bengali, Telugu, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam and Odia languages to its app in order to strengthen its regional foothold. Last year, the 5-day annual sale saw around 60 per cent of orders from tier IV and beyond regions.

Utkrishta Kumar, CXO, Business at Meesho said to fulfill the festive season demand, the company is working with lakhs of sellers across the country, many of whom will be selling online for the first time this festive season. “At Meesho, we are focused on building a platform that enables high growth and margins for MSMEs, giving them the confidence to digitize their business and succeed on Meesho,” Kumar added.

Annual festive season sales by e-commerce companies act as a litmus test of consumer acceptance of their services and adoption of their platforms by internet-enabled users in the country. According to a consulting firm RedSeer, the festive season last year had clocked online sales worth $9.2 billion, up 23 per cent from the previous year’s sales. According to the analysis, Flipkart Group had emerged as the leader during festive sales with a 62 per cent market share. Amazon and Flipkart are likely to announce dates for their festive sales this year in the coming days.

