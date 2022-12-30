Manufacturers and exporters urge the Textile Ministry to set up a textile wet processing park in Karur

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: The textile manufacturers and exporters of Karur, Tamil Nadu appealed to the union Ministry of Textiles to establish a textile wet processing park in the city, as per a report by The Hindu.

The industry association, Karur Textile Manufacturer Expansion Association had organised an interactive session wherein they raised the request for the park with Textile Ministry officials including Rohit Kansal, Additional Secretary, Textiles and Prajakta L. Verma, Joint Secretary, Textiles, New Delhi.

A memorandum stating the need to set up a Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) was also submitted to the officials, the report noted. It was recommended that the plant should be a part of the textile wet processing park to encourage more MSEs to set up their units in the park while reducing the cost of wet process for the exporters, manufacturers, making them competitive in the global market.

Besides, the Ministry of Textiles should also establish an Integrated Textile Trade Facilitation Centre to market the products of Karur, suggested the memorandum.

The Karur textile clusters have shown phenomenal growth in the last few years leading to an increase in demand for skilled labour force. Considering the multiple challenges the exporters in Karur face, the Textile Ministry should meet the demands of the association in order to achieve Rs 25,000 crore sales turnover by 2030, the report said.

The requests were made by M. Natchimuthu, P. Gopalakrishnan, and S. Sivakumar, functionaries of the textile association.

Meanwhile, in November, Tamil Nadu received 100 applications from the representatives of the textiles units to set up mini textile parks across the state. Out of these, 43 are from Karur district, informed handlooms and textiles minister, R Gandhi, as per another report by The Hindu.