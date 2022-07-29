Manipur brings focus on MSMEs in its New Industrial Policy

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Manipur’s Commerce and Industry Minister, Nemcha Kipgen on Wednesday said that the state has planned the new industrial policy for the upcoming term that includes plans for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and large-scale industries both, Knowledge and News Network (KNN) reported.

The tenure of former Industrial and Investment Promotion Policy of Manipur 2017 ended on March 31, 2022. The final draft of the 2022 policy would be produced before the Cabinet for discussion.

She made the announcement while discussing the grants for textiles, commerce and industries department.

Opposition members, K Meghachandra and Th Lokeshwar raised some issues during the assembly session such as lack of policy to promote MSME and large-scale industries, non-provision of loom for weavers and lack of training activities. To which the commerce minister confirmed about the new industrial policy that would focus on the MSME sector.

The state government is also promoting sale and exhibition of Manipur’s handloom products in different cities, to support local artisans and weavers, noted Kipgen.