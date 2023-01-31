Maharashtra Govt may extend current textile policy by three months: Textile Industry Minister Chandrakant Dada Patil

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: The government of Maharashtra is looking at extending the state’s current textile policy by three months, informed the State Minister for Higher and Technical Education and Textile Industry, Chandrakant Dada Patil on Monday, reported PTI. “The present textile policy of Maharashtra has been operative from 2018…and is expiring on March 30, 2023,” he said.

The minister was speaking after the inauguration of the ongoing 76th National Garment Fair (NGF) on Monday organised by Clothing Manufacturers Association of India’s (CMAI). He said, “We have appointed a committee of 30 stakeholders, including two representatives of CMAI. This committee has recommended extending the present textile policy for further three months.”

The committee will submit its final report by the end of the current fiscal year and the state government will form its new textile policy based on those recommendations.

In addition to that, Maharashtra Government is planning to set up a garment trading hub in Mumbai on the lines of China’s Guangzhou and Turkey’s Istanbul, added Patil.

The NGF three-day-long fair organised in Bombay Exhibition Centre, Goregaon will end on February 1. The B2B fair has more than 950 stalls and over 1,000 brands on display.

Meanwhile, National Textile Corporation, along with the Maharashtra government, including Mhada (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority) and MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority), has formed a committee to speed up the redevelopment of the land under nine of its mills in Mumbai, informed the Union Minister Piyush Goyal. These nine mills can release 56,000 square meters of land for redevelopment, reported PTI earlier this month.