KVIC increases wages of khadi weavers and artisans

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: The Khadi promotion body, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) announced increasing the wages of Khadi weavers from Rs 7.50 per hank to Rs 10 per hank during the 694th meeting of KVIC held at Kutch, Gujarat. The decision, effective from 1 April 2023, would increase the monthly income of artisans by around 33 per cent and of weavers by 10 per cent.

The production of Khadi and Village Industries products in the financial year 2021-2022 was Rs 84,290 crores and the sale was Rs 1,15,415 crores, said KVIC Chairman Manoj Kumar. On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, 2022, he said, a new record of Khadi sales was made to the tune of Rs 1.34 crore in a single day.

Also Read: Budget 2023-24 gives a boost to fund-starved sectors: MSME Secy

The decision of increasing wages will help improve the income of artisans, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for using Swadeshi products to give work to the poor and improve their economic condition, said KVIC’s statement.

Meanwhile, KVIC is looking at promoting various programmes and schemes to improve the livelihood of artisans, weavers and spinners in the country, Kumar had said last month.

KVIC has also launched a flagship programme ‘Honey Mission’ aimed at increasing honey production, environment protection and creating sustainable employment for rural people including farmers, women, tribals and unemployed youth, added Kumar

Earlier in January, he said that the beekeeping industry has raised the crop productivity by 30 per cent which, in turn, has increased farmers’ income, reported ANI.

Also Read: NBFC Clix Capital sets a Rs 100 cr profit target for FY23-24

The National Beekeeping and Honey Mission (NBHM) has three mini missions: the first one aims to give thrust to production of various crops through pollination assisted by adoption of scientific beekeeping, focus of the second mission is on post-harvest management of beehive products and lastly, Mini Mission III concentrates on research and technology generation for different regions and agro-climatic conditions.