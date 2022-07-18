KVIC gets a new Chairman: Manoj Kumar

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Manoj Kumar, former expert member of marketing at Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), has been promoted to take charge as Chairman of the Government of India’s statutory body, said the organisation’s official statement.

KVIC’s former Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena has moved on to take charge as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

KVIC is a statutory body incorporated under the Parliament Act with the aim to develop Khadi and other village industries in rural areas.

After taking command, Kumar said his priority would be to establish the maximum number of small and micro units and generate self-employment through various schemes of KVIC to achieve the larger goal of a self-reliant India. He further added that KVIC would continue working on the vision to make India the land of job-givers instead of job-seekers. “Popularizing Khadi on the global platform, the way it has gained popularity in India, will be a top priority. Our efforts will be to make Khadi “Global” from being a “Local” product so that Khadi’s demand increases significantly across the world,” he said.

Manoj Kumar was earlier part of KVIC as the Expert Member (Marketing) and has professional experience in the areas of marketing and rural development.

According to the government’s data KVIC had trained 60,797 people (from the total 69,831) at its institutions in 2020-21 in various skill-based jobs and/or for entrepreneurship, the highest among six different organisations under the MSME Ministry providing skill development training to youth namely, Tool Rooms, National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC), National Institute for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (NI-MSME), Coir Board, and Technology Centre Systems Programme (TCSP) Division.

Earlier this year KVIC had achieved Rs 1.15 lakh crore turnover in 2021-22, clocking a growth rate of 20.54 per cent from the previous year.