Kozhikode sets up help desks to encourage new business ventures

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: To enable new entrepreneurial ventures from the village, a help desk has been set up in the Kodiyathur panchayat of the Kozhikode district in Kerala to provide free technical assistance to young entrepreneurs looking to launch new startups.

As per the report from The Hindu, entrepreneurs will be able to get their questions answered and seek support in getting the necessary paperwork completed on time. A group of skilled coordinators and interns have been designated by the Industries department for support.

The help desk’s responsibilities will also include carrying out different Central and State schemes to support small industrial businesses. According to panchayat authorities, there is also a proposal to leverage the help desk to expedite the collection of data on new industrial initiatives, the submission of online applications for financial aid, and related online services for aspiring entrepreneurs.

The Panchayat President V. Shamloolath, who officially inaugurated the facility on July 30, 2022, said that in order to achieve better results, registration and related work under the Udyam scheme for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) will be assigned to the help desk. “We would like to minimise formalities for launching industrial ventures at all levels. Since the help desk services are free, we are sure that young entrepreneurs will seek them,” she further added.

Local Bodies have also been asked to fast-track the opening of the help desks as per the policies of the Central and State governments to encourage more entrepreneurs in the MSME sector. They also noted that ambitious business owners were observed to respond favourably to the services.

Similar help desks for enterprises can be found all around the state. Additionally, a state-level monitoring committee has been established to track the performance of the district-level help desks and offer recommendations.