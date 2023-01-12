Kerala to support manufacturers of the GI tagged products: Industries Minister P Rajeeve

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: The Government of Kerala on Wednesday said that they will support the producers of geographical indication (GI) tagged products of the state, such as Balaramapuram handloom, considering their potential to make a remarkable impact in the global market, reported PTI.

Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeeve gave the assurance on supporting producers on the occasion of the one-day conclave on GI products organised by the state government, as per a release by the Kerala Bureau of Industrial Promotion (KBIP).

Also Read: Cabinet approves setting up of a cooperative export society to boost exports by cooperatives

He said legal support to safeguard the producers from fake goods circulating in the market and access to working capital to diversify to value-added items from GI products will be provided.

The minister also launched a website (https://www.gikerala.in/) specifically for GI products, developed by the Department of Industries and Commerce, that will bring all products with geographical indication on a common platform, it added.

He added, more products with the GI tag need to be identified. Currently, Kerala has 35 GI products out of the total count of 400 goods from across the country.

Regarding the initiative to create one lakh MSMEs, an entrepreneurship mega meet would be held in Ernakulam on January 21, Rajeeve notified.

The conclave was one of the initiatives to promote products with GI tag and raise their brand-value, upgrade business and marketing techniques, said KBIP’s press release.

“The conclave is aimed at finding a solution for the problems being faced by GI producers, including the present status of their trade and understanding the areas where they will like the intervention of the State government,” it added.

The release also mentioned that the Department of Industries and Commerce is taking extensive measures to give popularity and market products with GI tags.

Also Read: B2B payments firm EnKash gets RBI nod for payment aggregator license

“Besides, GI products can be registered on the e-commerce website for the marketplace of products by ventures (https:/www.keralaemarket.com),” KBIP noted.

Other products from Kerala that have been granted GI status include Aranmula mirror, Alappuzha coir, Central Travancore jaggery, Marayoor jaggery, Alappuzha green cardamom, Chendamangalam dhotis, Pokkali rice, Vazhakulam pineapple, Kuthampully dhotis and sarees, Chengalikodan banana, Palakkad maddalam, Navara rice, Palakkadan matta rice and Nilambur teakwood, among others, the release stated.