Karnataka’s Garment Policy helped 544 MSMEs in the last three years

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs:The garment policy of Karnataka helped 544 medium and small units manage its operations with an investment of Rs 745 crore and and provide provide training and employment to 64,000 people over the past three years, the state’s Handloom and Textiles minister,Shankar Patil Munenakoppa said on Thursday.

The policy launched in 2019 will be in force for two more years, reported the Times of India.

Investments worth Rs 1,060 crore in mega projects created 17,300 jobs , Munenakoppa said in the event organised by the department of handloom and textiles.

He also added that the garment policy 2019-24 aimed at attracting investment of up to Rs 10,000 crore and adding about 5 lakh jobs.

The minister was interacting with more than 100 textile industrialists at the event.

Karnataka is the second largest textile employer in the country that employs around six lakh people in the state. The Department of Handlooms and Textiles runs144 skilled development Centers and 168 Private Training Centres across the state.

The New Textile Policy was announced with the ambitious investment outlay of Rs 10,000 crore and generate employment to 5,00,000 people during the policy period i.e. 2019 to 2024.