Justdial joins hands with Telangana Government to digitise MSMEs in the region

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Mumbai-based hyperlocal search engine, Justdial on Tuesday announced signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Industries and Commerce (I&C) Department of the Government of Telangana to digitise micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Also Read: Account aggregator framework: MSMEs want value-added services in return for sharing data, says survey

The company stated that the partnership will help small businesses go digital, accelerate their marketing initiatives, and widen their customer base. According to the MoU, the businesses registered with the Industries & Commerce (I&C) Department of the Telangana Government will be listed on Justdial. The company will also open up its product suite to MSMEs by allowing them access to list on its B2B marketplace JD Mart and use the online payment gateway for traders JD Pay and the on-demand home service, JD Xperts.

Commenting on the partnership, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, Government of Telangana, said, “The pandemic has underscored the importance of digital presence for businesses and this partnership will support our local MSMEs get access to pan-India markets and increase their discoverability.”

Justdial’s MD and CEO, V.S.S. Mani said, “With businesses moving online, it has become imperative for MSMEs to adopt a digital-first strategy that would help them to increase reach and build scale.”

He added that the partnership will help MSMEs build digital infrastructure and improve their digital footprint to sustain themselves.

Also Read: RBI looks to digitise SME loans end-to-end in 2023: Governor Shaktikanta Das

Just Dial, founded in 1996, provides local search for different services in the country.

Reportedly, in October, the company reported an operating profit of Rs 205.3 crores, an increase of 31.6 per cent from the previous fiscal year.