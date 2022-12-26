Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill: Retailers call govt proposal to decriminalise minor offences a landmark reform

Ease of doing business for MSMEs: Retailers’ body Retailers Association of India (RAI), which represents small, medium and also large retail businesses in the country, has welcomed the amendments proposed in the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill that was introduced in the Lok Sabha on December 22. The bill, which was later referred to a joint committee of Parliament for further scrutiny, seeks to decriminalise several minor offences and rationalise monetary penalties by amending 183 provisions across 42 Acts in order to reduce compliance burden and promote ease of doing business.

Welcoming the amendments proposed in the bill and particularly to the Legal Metrology Act, RAI said the move “is a landmark reform for the operation of retail businesses in India.” “Many retailers get impacted currently as the act includes imprisonment as a punishment for minor offences and are seen as criminals. While the amendments proposed involve monetary penalty but at least you won’t have to face imprisonment,” Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India told FE Aspire.

Also read: Over 26,000 clauses that can put entrepreneurs in jail for non-compliance with business laws: Report

For instance, selling goods through means other than the standard weighing or measuring instruments can get away with a fine of Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 for the first time. Likewise, omitting or failing to share business records or information for inspection with the director or the controller or any legal metrology officer without any reasonable excuse will be liable to pay only a fine of up to Rs 5,000 for the first time instead of facing imprisonment.

“It is no longer that the director of the company will be liable for the offence. The liability, according to the proposed changes, shifts to a lower level now but it is important to understand how it will push ease of doing for business as there are many other acts and provisions and other regulations at state or local levels that can impact smooth operations of a business,” Arvind Singhal, Chairman and Managing Director of Gurugram-based retail consultancy Technopak told FE Aspire.

Commerce minister Piyush Goyal, who introduced the bill, said the fear of imprisonment for minor offences is a major factor hampering the growth of the business ecosystem and individual confidence. In his statement of Objects and Reasons in the bill, Goyal added that “the endeavour is not only to make lives and businesses easier but also to reduce judicial burden. Settlement of a large number of issues, by compounding method, adjudication and administrative mechanism, without involving courts, will enable persons to remedy minor contraventions and defaults, sometimes committed unknowingly by them, and save time, energy and resources.”

Also read: Govt steps up ease of doing business, this many compliances simplified, decriminalized in India

Amendments proposed under other acts included failing to share any book, account or other document or statement under Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation Act, 1961 will attract a fine of only up to Rs 2,000. Similarly, carrying or using non-biodegradable polythene bags will have a Rs 5,000 penalty levied.

Importantly, the bill also proposed that the fines and penalties provided under various provisions should be increased by 10 per cent of the minimum amount of fine or penalty after the expiry of every three years after the bill turns into a law.

Subscribe to Financial Express SME newsletter now: Your weekly dose of news, views, and updates from the world of micro, small, and medium enterprises