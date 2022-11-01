Industrial park in Andhra’s Anakapalli district will create employment opportunities in the region: IT and Industries Minister, Gudivada Amarnath

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: The Minister of Industries and Information Technology Gudivada Amarnath on Sunday laid the foundation for the Industrial Park and Autonagar to be set up in Koduru village of Anakapalli district, as per a report by the Hindu.

The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) park will be developed on 60 acres of land and the Auto Nagar will spread across 75 acres, the minister said. The proposed Industrial Park and Autonagar at Anakapalli would put the district on the path of industrial development, he added.

The report stated that the cost to establish amenities in the park would be Rs 36 crore and the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) would soon give approval to set up 200 plots.

Anakapalli has a number of agriculture-related industries as well as a huge potential for the promotion of the MSME sector, said the IT Minister. The MSME park would be a great advantage for the region as it would also bring down unemployment in the district, he added.

The Minister further mentioned that the Anakapalli district has about 25,000 acres of government land and if more industries come up, it will boost employment in the state, he said.

Hailing the ruling party, BV Satyavathi, Member of Parliament from Anakapalli highlighted that the district would be made a role model for the other districts in the industrial sector.

Reportedly, in May, the state cabinet gave the nod to set up bioethanol park in Nellore, industrial park at Madakasira in Anantapur district, super speciality hospital in Kadapa, community health centre at Pamarru in Krishna district, industrial park in Tirupati, tourist complex at Penugonda amongst others.