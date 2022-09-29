Indifi disbursed loans valuing Rs 2800 crs to more than 30,000 MSMEs

Credit and Finance for MSMEs: Indifi Technologies, the Gurugram-based fintech lender has disbursed loans worth Rs 2800 crores to more than 30,000 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Out of the total 50,000 loans disbursed, 20 per cent were to women entrepreneurs. Within these women-led businesses, 25 per cent of the loans were given to first time borrowers and 25 per cent to businesses from tier 2,3 and 4 cities. Further, the share of loans disbursed to women MSMEs within the e-commerce and restaurant delivery verticals was 50 per cent higher than the retail and offline verticals.

Another segment of the underserved MSME demographic is young entrepreneurs below 30 years who have procured almost 25 per cent of total loans disbursed to young business owners aged less than 30 years.

Indifi’s focus is on embedded finance where it partners with ecosystem players such as Facebook, Google Pay, Myntra and others and offer credit to the sellers on those platforms.

According to the UK Sinha Committee report, the overall credit gap in the MSME sector stood at Rs 20-25 lakh crore owing to barriers of access, cost of captial, and focus on collateral-based lending.

“Micro entrepreneurs have historically struggled with access to timely capital but, with advancements in technology and data, the industry today is equipped with great tailwinds to change that,” said Alok Mittal, Co-Founder and CEO, Indifi Technologies.

Indifi Technologies had announced in July this year that it had turned profitable for the first time during Q1FY23. The digital lender counts Indusind Bank, Yes Bank and IDFC First Bank and Aditya Birla Finance among its lenders.