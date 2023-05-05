Indian Health Dialogue to enhance MSMEs in Healthcare by advance manufacturing capabilities: Narayan Rane

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: MSME Minister Narayan Rane on Thursday launched a new platform India Health Dialogue (IHD) to enhance MSMEs in healthcare with advanced manufacturing capabilities and boost exports in order to promote self-reliance and reduce healthcare or medical imports in the country. IHD, said the MSME ministry in a statement, is a global “collaborative and stakeholders platform” by the India Chamber of Business and Commerce in partnership with the Indian Council of Medical Research, and Indian Medical Association; and supported by the ministry “to build a robust ecosystem to revolutionize health and health care sector for the future.”

Addressing the gathering, Rane said the MSME ministry has “identified health as a target sector for import substitution and is partnering with IHD for structured interventions to promote advance manufacturing capabilities among MSMEs for achieving AtamNirbhar Bharat and export promotion in the health domain.”

Experts at the launch of the platform, according to the statement, noted that cutting-edge technologies are going to dominate the future of India and the Ministry of MSMEs’ role in building an advanced manufacturing ecosystem is critical in making India both Atam Nirbhar Bharat and making India manufacturing hub in health and healthcare.

“IHD serves as a great opportunity for state governments to showcase business and investment opportunities in their respective states,” said Nitin Pangotra, President and CEO of the Indian Chamber of Business and Commerce.

Buoyed by Covid tailwinds, India’s healthcare industry has seen significant growth post-Covid. The sector stood at $372 billion in 2022, growing at a compounded annual rate of 22 per cent from 2016, according to India Brand Equity Foundation.

In the 2023 budget, the government allocated $10.76 billion to the healthcare sector. Notably, pharmaceutical products comprised 4.6 per cent of India’s total exports, crossing $19.4 billion in FY22. In FY23 till February, the share stood at 4.3 per cent amounting to $17.93 billion, as per the data sourced from the Department of Commerce.

In comparison, pharma imports till February in FY23 stood at $2.3 billion with a share of 0.36 per cent in India’s total imports while FY22 pharma imports amounting to $3.4 billion had a share of 0.56 per cent in total imports.

