Indian exporters saw 50% business growth on Amazon Prime Day 2022, says company

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Indian exporters on Amazon Global Selling witnessed approximately 50 per cent business growth at the Prime Day event held on July 12-13 according to the company’s statement.

Amazon customers across markets like North America, Europe and Australia continued to purchase Made In India products. Another country that sellers saw increasing interest from was Japan where sales increased nearly 3x year on year.

The Amazon Global Selling program was launched in 2015 to aid Indian exporters to enter global markets through Amazon’s international websites and marketplaces. The flagship program assists in lowering the entry barrier for Indian micro, small & medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to enter e-commerce.

As per the statement, categories like kitchen products, STEM toys, apparel and footwear, office products, and beauty and healthcare witnessed the highest growth on the e-commerce platform.

Home-grown Indian brands such as Vahdam Teas, D’Moksha Homes, ITC, California Design Den, Slurrp Farm, Imagimake Toys, and Soulflower participated in Prime Day 2022 amongst other brands.

“With more and more people relying on e-commerce globally, we believe Amazon Global Selling will help accelerate the exports business for sellers of all sizes,” said Bhupen Wakankar, Director, Amazon Global Selling India in the statement.

According to the statement, the e-commerce platform worked with Indian exporters on their Global Selling program to identify key shopping trends and support them with logistics solutions.

To further support Indian exporters and sellers enter the global markets, Wakankar said, “As we work towards our pledge of enabling $20 billion in cumulative exports from India by 2025, the entire team at Amazon Global Selling remains focused on making exports easy and accessible for small businesses and contribute to the Indian government’s vision of boosting exports from the country.”

As of now, there are more than one lakh Indian exporters on the Amazon Global Selling platform. In addition to that, the Indian MSMEs on the platform has surpassed $5 billion in cumulative sales as per the statement.