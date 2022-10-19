Indian Diplomats suggest jewellery artisans of Jharkhand’s village to brand their products

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Indian diplomats on Tuesday visited Sukrigarha village in Jharkhand to meet jewellery artisans and encouraged them to develop their own brands. Oscar Kerketta and Anjani Kumar, India’s high commissioners to Rwanda and Mali, respectively, went to Ramgarh district of the state to view the jewellery making process.

The artisans in Sukrigarha are known for making gold, silver and fashion jewellery with traditional tools and the branding would popularise their products globally, the diplomats said. They suggested that the artisans take advantage of the industrial jewellery cluster being developed by the state government there with help of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Ayodhya Prasad Verma, Secretary of Swarnkar Shilpi Udyogik Swalamban Sahkarita Sammittee told the high commissioners that a total of 500 jewellery artisans have been registered in the cluster. The artisans will be trained in technical jewellery-making in Surat and in other cities of Gujarat. In addition to the training, they will be provided with jewellery making modern machines and tools in the newly constructed cluster building.

Earlier, both the high commissioners had met Jharkhand chief secretary Sukhdev Singh and had discussed collaborations in investment other than the export potential from the state.

The officers of the state told the diplomats that Jharkhand has a robust industrial ecosystem and is a leader in mining. Moreover, the state also aspires to explore other industrial sectors through policy interventions.

Besides, the officers also said that Jharkhand is working aggressively towards promoting rural livelihood and trying hard to augment the rural economy.