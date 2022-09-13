India stands third in defence budget and soon to become a world power – Union Minister Ajay Bhatt

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: The Minister of State for Defence, Ajay Bhatt on Monday said that the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and Defence Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) of the country are taking huge strides that the world is taking note, as per a report by The Times of India.

Bhatt was speaking after the launch of two-day National Defence MSME conclave and exhibition. The conclave was held at the Daussehra Ground, Kota with the objective to bring the work done by MSME and DPSUs into public domain, the report said.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s national level campaign, ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, the union minister highlighted that it has turned the country from a major importer of defence equipment to an exporter. India earned Rs 38,500 crore in five years by manufacturing and selling equipment and apparatus to foreign countries, he added.

India is now among the top 25 countries that export defence equipment and apparatus, Bhatt mentioned in reference to a 2020 survey.

“India stands third in defence budget. We are no longer weak at any point and we are quickly becoming a world power,” he said.

Further, he said that the Kota region is filled with unlimited possibilities for MSME entrepreneurs. To give this sector a boost, efforts are in progress with government and private firms pumping big money into the sector, as per the report.

Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota-Bundi MP Om Birla, along with Ajay Bhatt, inaugurated the conclave-cum-exhibition.