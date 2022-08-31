India is trying to get duty-free access for ODOP products, said Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal ￼

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Commerce and industry minister, Piyush Goyal said that India is seeking duty-free access for various products, categorised under One District One Product (ODOP) initiative, to promote their exports, as per the Zee Business report.

The products under ODOP that include gold jewellery, toys, handicrafts and handlooms, hold great opportunities, stated Goyal.

Speaking at the launch of ODOP gift catalogue and storefront on public procurement portal Government e-Marketplace (GeM), he said, “We are doing Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) where we are looking at duty-free access for all these products. So we can create international acceptance of these products,” according to the report.

The Department of Commerce is engaging with state and central government agencies to give a boost to this initiative, reported Zee Business.

With the aim to transform each region of the country into an export hub, the department looks forward to identifying potential products that can be exported, address the bottlenecks in the process and also helping local exporters/manufacturers to increase production and find potential buyers outside India.

Suggesting a five-point approach for ODOP success, Goyal said that it includes developing one-stop gifting destinations with high quality suppliers; involving students of institutions like National Institute of Design; and extensive training sessions for artisans, said the report.

“Let us look at creating art and crafts villages at the G20 destinations across India. This can become the seed which will help artisans for years and help tourism and will give visibility to ODOP,” he said.

He also highlighted that programmes like Startup India, Make In India and Open Network for Digital Commerce would further help boost the initiative.

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Additional Secretary, Sumita Dawra said onboarding of ODOP products at GeM platform would help to promote those goods.

“There are a lot of opportunties for these goods. Ecommerce platforms too are selling these goods,” she said, the report stated.

Additional Chief Secretary, Information, MSME and Export Promotion, Navneet Sehgal said that in order to encourage goods under the ODOP, states are taking a series of measures. “ODOP is helping in promoting inclusive growth of the state. We are strengthening clusters. We are trying to develop a complete ecosystem for these products,” Sehgal added as per the report.