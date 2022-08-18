ICAI has launched a 75-day-long MSME Yatra covering 75 cities

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has launched a 75-day-long MSME Yatra programme from Mumbai to support MSMEs in scaling up and capacity building.

The ICAI MSME Yatra aims to coordinate, synergize and leverage the various strands of excellence driving innovation and entrepreneurship, said the statement from ICAI.

To commemorate 75 years of Indian independence, the programme is organized by the ICAI and supported by MSME Ministry, Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), National Small Industries Corporation Limited (NSIC) and State Bank of India (SBI).

The Yatra will be held during the course of four months – August, September, October, and November – marking its end on November 18, 2022. The Yatra Vehicle will travel for more than 14,000 kms covering 75 cities of the Western, Northern, Central, Eastern, and Southern parts of the country to showcase the MSME ecosystem.

ICAI’s initiative will provide a platform for improving MSMEs access to knowledge, credit, and marketing competitiveness.

Additionally, ICAI is also introducing an MSME SETU Programme, a platform to connect various stakeholders and MSMEs through MSME Camp and help desk for the new as well as existing MSMEs.

The programme will also have experts from SIDBI, NSIC, CAs, DIC etc to assist and provide solutions to MSMEs.