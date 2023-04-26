How to generate an e-way bill to transport your goods in 2023? Check details here

Ease of doing business for MSMEs: The electronic way bill or e-way bill system was introduced under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime by the government across the country in April 2018 for the inter-state movement of goods through the paperless digital system. The aim was to improve service delivery with a quick turnaround time for the entire supply chain and facilitate hassle-free movement of goods by abolishing inter-state check posts across the country. Here’s how you can get the E-way bill and everything else you need to know about it:

Who is required to have an e-way bill?

A GST-registered person or enrolled transporter must generate the e-way bill document electronically for moving goods worth more than Rs 50,000 between states. The bill can be generated on the e-way bill Portal using the GST identification number (GSTIN). Here’s how you can your GSTIN. On the other hand, unregistered transporters can enroll on the e-way system with their PAN and Aadhaar.

How to generate the e-way bill?

Visit ewaybillgst.gov.in using your GSTIN

Authenticate it and create a username and password to log in

Click on ‘Generate new’ under the ‘E-waybill’ option on the left-hand side of the dashboard

Select transaction type ‘Outward’ if you are the sender of the goods and ‘Inward’ if you are receiving the goods

Select relevant ‘Subtype’ from options including supply, export/import, job work, for own use, exhibition, line sales, etc.

Choose your ‘Document Type’ from options available including Invoice, Bill, Challan, Credit Note, Bill of entry, etc., along with document number and document date

Enter details of the sender and receiver in the ‘From’ and ‘To’ sections. Enter ‘URP’ if the sender is not registered

Next, add item details such as product name, description, HSN code, quantity, unit, total amount, etc

Submit details including mode of transport viz., road, rail, air, ship along with transporter name, his/her ID, transport document number and date, approximate distance, and vehicle number and click on ‘Submit’

The system will generate a digital e-way bill with the 12-digit e-way bill number

You can print the bill to be carried with the person transporting the goods

What are the documents required for the e-way bill?

The documents required include tax invoice or bill of sale or delivery challan and the Transporter ID of who is transporting the goods with the Transporter document number or the vehicle number in which the goods are transported. These documents should be available with the person who is generating the bill.

What is the validity period for the e-way bill?

According to the official data, the validity of the e-way bill depends upon the distance. For regular vehicles or transportation modes, for every 100 kilometres or part of its movement, one-day validity is provided. For over-dimensional cargo vehicles (which carry oversized goods requiring extra care during transit), for every 20 kilometres or part of its movement, one-day validity is provided. The validity expires at midnight.

What is the right way to enter the vehicle number?

For vehicle number let’s say DL 1L 1234, enter DL 01 L 0123

Can an e-way bill for multiple invoices belonging to the same supplier and recipient be generated?

Bills for each invoice have to be generated irrespective of the fact whether the same or different supplier or recipient is involved. However, after creating all the bills, one consolidated bill can be prepared for transportation purposes provided goods are transported in a common vehicle.

What if the validity of the bill expires?

Under the ‘Exceptional Nature and Trans-shipment’ circumstance in the form, the transporter may get an extension of the validity period after providing the reason for the same in part B of form GST EWB-01.

How to cancel the bill after generating it, if not required?

The bill can be cancelled within 24 hours of creating it. The bill can get cancelled if goods are not transported or transported but the details provided are different.

