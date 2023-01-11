Hilly and border areas are a key focus for KVIC, said its Chairman Manoj Kumar

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) is looking at promoting various programmes and schemes to improve the livelihood of artisans, weavers and spinners in the country, said its Chairman Manoj Kumar, according to the press statement by the MSME Ministry.

The chairperson was speaking at the inauguration of the new KVIC building under SFURTI scheme along with the launch of the West Tripura Bamboo Mat Cluster at Agartala, Tripura.

He said that several efforts are being undertaken to promote KVIC programmes to develop the handloom and handicraft sector in hilly and border areas.

The production of Khadi in the Northeastern region during 2021-22 was Rs 13.11 crore and the sale was Rs 15.55 crore which provided employment to 5,827 people, said the release.

He added that consistent efforts are being made to promote and revive Khadi by following the motto of ‘Khadi for Nation, Khadi for Fashion and Khadi for Transformation’.

KVIC has also launched a flagship program ‘Honey Mission’ aimed at increasing honey production, environment protection and creating sustainable employment for rural people including farmers, women, tribals and unemployed youth, said Kumar.

Similarly, ‘Kumhar Sashaktikaran Yojana’ programme has been introduced and another scheme has also been started to plant bamboo saplings on unused, barren land, which is a source of raw material for making incense sticks, furniture and artistic handicraft items, the release noted.

In the last three years, work sheds were built for 346 Khadi artisans, 15710 bee colonies were distributed and electronic potter wheels were distributed to 1020 potters under ‘Kumhar Empowerment Scheme’.

In the last financial year (2021-22), KVIC crossed the turnover of Rs 1.15 lakh crore.

Last Year, the Khadi Pavilion during the International Trade Fair organized in November in New Delhi, recorded a sale of Rs 12 crore through its 200 stalls, Kumar stated.