Har Ghar Tiranga: Manufacturers, traders working day and night to meet ‘unprecedented’ demand for tricolour, says CAIT

By Prerna M

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Traders’ body CAIT said manufacturers and traders are working day and night to meet the ‘unprecedented’ rise in demand for the Indian tricolour following the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga campaign’ launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 22 to encourage people to hoist or display the national flag in their homes for three days — between August 13 and August 15. The campaign is part of the government’s ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ initiative launched by PM Modi in March 2021 to commemorate 75 years of India’s independence.

“Textile traders in Surat alone, which is the country’s largest textile market, have received orders for more than 5 crore national flags and manufacturing mills are working day and night to deliver flags on time. Wherever there are textile markets in other states like Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar etc. people have started making our national flags leaving their routine work,” said CAIT National President BC Bhartia and Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal in a joint statement.

9×6, 18×12, 16×24, 20×30 and 53×35 are the sizes in high demand, said CAIT. The government had informed last week that to ensure the supply of flags across India, all post offices will be selling flags from August 1 2022 onwards while state governments have also tied up with various stakeholders for the supply and sale of flags. The government said it has also tied up with various e-commerce websites and self-help groups to streamline the process of the supply of the flag. The tricolour has also been registered on the GeM portal.

The surge in demand for flags is also linked to the government’s move to make the tricolour campaign a part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of businesses. The demand for flags generally used to be around Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), but in the last two years due to Covid, the national festivals did not take place on a large scale, due to which the unused stock was made available this year, said CAIT. However, the demand spike following the campaign led to the shortfall.