GST returns: How small businesses can file their returns online

Ease of doing business for MSMEs: Filing Goods and Services Tax (GST) returns, in order to declare the income earned from business transactions, is important for all businesses registered under GST, including those with nil returns. GST return involves details of sales, purchases, tax collected on sales and tax paid on purchases. Based on this, the tax to be paid by the company to the government is calculated.

GST-registered businesses have to file returns monthly, quarterly or annually based on the business type. Businesses with turnover of more than Rs 5 crore have to file 25 returns in a year –two monthly returns (GSTR-1 and GSTR-3B) and one annual return (GSTR-9). Those with turnover below Rs 5 crore can opt for quarterly filing.

Here’s a quick online process for GSTR-1:

Ensure you have the 15-digit GSTIN with you to file the return. In case, you don’t have it, here’s how you can get it online

Once you have your GSTIN, go to gst.gov.in and click on ‘Services’ and then click on ‘Returns Dashboard’

Select the financial year and return filing period from the drop-down menu

Choose the return to be filed and click on ‘Prepare Online’ under ‘Outward Supplies Made by the Taxpayer’

Enter the required details including B2B invoices, B2C (large) invoices, credit and debit notes registered and unregistered types, and export invoices

Fill ‘Other Details’ including B2C (Others), nil rated items or those exempted from GST, advances received for supplies to be made in future, details of suppliers made against advances received in the previous tax period, summary of outward supplies and documents issued

‘Submit’ the form. After submitting, the portal validates the information and highlights errors to be corrected

File the return either by using Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) or the E-sign option Here’s how you can get your DSC online

Lastly, make the payment for your GST return

In order to download the GST return file:

Go to gst.gov.in and click on ‘Services’ and then click on ‘Returns Dashboard’

Select the financial year and return filing period from the drop-down menu

Choose the return to be filed and click on ‘Prepare Offline’ under ‘Outward Supplies Made by the Taxpayer’

Go to ‘Download’ and click on ‘Generate File’

Select the ‘Click Here’ link to download the ZIP file

Click on ‘Open’ under the ‘Open Downloaded Return file’ from the portal

