Govt’s Centre of Excellence for Khadi to host two-day programme to promote Khadi

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: The MSME Ministry’s Centre of Excellence for Khadi (CoEK), which works towards promotion of Khadi worldwide, will launch a two-day event Aavartan on September 16-17 to popularise Khadi as a fabric, at the Bangalore International Centre (BIC).

The programme will host Khadi institutions to showcase and market their fabric and sarees.It will also display home and apparel collections designed for people across generations by the designers of CoEK. The event aims at taking the ‘khadi spirit’ to a larger audience, as per the statement by MSME ministry.

The CoEK team will hold discussions on Khadi and its finer nuances for which students from design colleges of Bengaluru are invited on the second day of the event. The three sessions: Relinking Khadi, Khadi for New Generation, and DNA for Khadi, will discuss sustainability and legacy of Khadi, the statement added. CoEK’s another initiative Khadi and Art aims to reach several followers of various art forms to understand the linkage between art and Khadi.

The centre was launched in May this year to support Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) in association with the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in order to reach out to a young audience and global market. The centre was set up based on the hub-and-spoke with hub based in Delhi and spoke units located in Bengaluru, Gandhinagar, Kolkata and Shillong. Aligning with Mahatma Gandhi’s appeal for Khadi, the event will focus on connecting Khadi with youth through the exhibition and the sessions.

Importantly, KVIC has generated sustainable employment opportunities. According to the government data, the number of jobs created through micro enterprises set up under KVIC’s Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) hit a record high of 8,25,752 in FY22 since the launch of the programme in 2008.