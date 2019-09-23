Govt nudge to MSMEs to save energy: Guidelines, knowledge portal launched for small businesses

DC, MSME and DG, BEE signed an MoU for creating a long term roadmap towards boosting energy efficiency and security for the MSME Sector.

Ease of doing business for MSMEs: In order to encourage and make MSMEs aware of adopting energy efficiency measures, MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari along with Power Minister RK Singh on Monday released the energy conservation guidelines for MSMEs and also launched the knowledge management portal called Sidhiee under the Bureau of Energy Efficiency’s (BEE) MSME Programme. The portal would have “useful information including fifty videos of multimedia tutorials for MSMEs for early adoption of energy-efficient technologies,” Power Ministry said.

The initiatives are taken in light of ensuring energy conservation and mitigating carbon emissions by the MSME sector. “Energy efficiency measures would reduce MSMEs’ power bills and make them competitive in international markets,” Nitin Gadkari said during an event on energy efficiency in MSME sector. The minister stressed the government’s objective to transform the sector through green and sustainable initiatives.

Also read: Flipkart offers better customer experience than Amazon, Snapdeal, ShopClues, Myntra, says Forrester

The Development Commissioner, MSME and DG, BEE also signed a memorandum of association for creating a long term roadmap towards boosting energy efficiency and security for the MSME Sector by cooperating for energy mapping of MSMEs across India and developing appropriate schemes and programmes for the same.

R K Singh emphasised on the need to make electricity prices rational for MSMEs to make them more competitive and help them with ease of doing business. The minister said that towards this end, the New Tariff Policy provides a trajectory to reduce cross-subsidies even as the policy also has a provision for providing open access in a time-bound manner.

Especially for the MSME sector, energy management centres across the country has been established by BEE and is developing over 300 energy efficiency case studies and preparing investment-grade DPRs, Abhay Bakre, Director General, BEE informed. The bureau has also implemented around 50 energy-efficient technologies as pilot projects and carried out nationwide awareness and capacity building workshops for stakeholders, including for 40 MSME units for adopting energy management systems as per ISO 50001 standards.