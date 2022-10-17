Govt needs to chart out a district-level strategy for hospitality and tourism MSMEs: CHATT

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: The Industry Body, Confederation of Hospitality, Technology and Tourism (CHATT) highlighted that the government needs to chart out a district-level strategy for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) associated with the hospitality, tourism and travel sector. This can help the government reach out to the businessmen in this sector and overcome their difficulties.

The body further mentioned that the government has made impressive plans for the sector but there is a lack of implementation.

Anwar Shirpurwala, General Secretary, CHATT said that the government has made comprehensive plans for the hospitality, tourism and travel sectors. These plans include various subsidies, financial assistance for licensing and cluster construction, and many concessions. However, a large chunk of the unorganized sector associated with this business, that is, budget hotel, homestay and lodge operators which are in millions are not aware of the financial aid the government provides.

The MSME businessmen associated with the hospitality, tourism and travel sector in the country are not aware of the schemes the government has made for them, Shirpurwala added. Besides, being in the unorganized sector, they do not get the benefit of any training or capacity-building programme to upgrade their business.

Online platforms have played a crucial role in giving wide recognition to budget hotels, homestays and BNB (Bed and breakfast) in the travel, tourism and hospitality sector, stated CHATT.

The businessmen in the sector have little knowledge about the licensing and other procedures required to run their business. In the country’s hospitality, tourism and travel sector, there is a large representation of the unorganised sector and these issues are common among the businessmen across the sector.

He further emphasized the need to formulate a district-level strategy to take the government schemes to the grassroots and said that “any policy is made at the centre and state level but even within a state there are different tourist places and every such place has its own needs. In such a situation, there is a need to strategize at the district level.”

Shirpurwala informed that CHATT is working to help the government in the schemes made at the district level. Once the government sets guidelines at the district level, it will become a common formula for the state which can be implemented through any agency.