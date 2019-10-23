Govt eyes doubling Khadi and Village Industries turnover; seeks improved design, adoption of goods

Khadi and Village Industries reported a turnover of nearly Rs 75,000 crore for FY19.

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Even as the country is battling economic slowdown due to poor demand, the government is bullish on the growth of Khadi and Village Industries (KVI) that recently reported turnover of nearly Rs 75,000 crore for FY19. “Today we have a good turnover in handloom, handicrafts, and village industries,” said MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari adding that “we plan to double it” while boosting employment potential. Gadkari’s comments come amid the government’s increased focus on promoting KVI products to help MSMEs in the sector grow along with generating more jobs.

Nitin Gadkari, speaking at an event recently, said that “we are making (use of ) Kulhad (earthenware) mandatory at 400 railway stations and planning to implement it at airports also.” He added that the government has also taken decision to increase duty on agarbatti sticks and other bamboo material goods particularly which are imported to 30 per cent and we are also planning of making biofuel in tribal and rural areas as considering strengths and weaknesses of rural, agri and tribal areas, based on availability we need to plan new designs that can appeal globally.

Khadi and Village Industries Corporation (KVIC) had in September this year proposed setting up of design houses by the name of National Design and Product Development Centres to help Khadi institutions make trendy designs according to the market demand. Nitin Gadkari, according to an MSME Ministry statement, had stressed on developing trendy designs without compromising tradition to increase the sale of Khadi and evolve it into a global brand.

“Today we need to develop products and give them good design for which we need research and innovation,” said Gadkari even as the government intends to make khadi a global (brand) and hence “we are planning for the launching of different programmes.” The minister had earlier asked for design ideas from the designers.