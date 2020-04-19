Govt issues draft SOP for Amazon, Flipkart, other e-commerce firms to ensure safety of MSMEs, workers

The draft SOP noted that staffers should be screen at seller, warehousing and sale operations for the Coronavirus symptoms such as cough, sneezing, fever, and breathing difficulty at entry.

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: The government has formulated a draft standard operating procedure (SOP) proposing the measures to be taken by the e-commerce companies such as Amazon, Flipkart, others to ensure safety and hygiene among workers at the workplace and MSMEs/first mile sellers. “Warehouses and hubs have to run on staggered shifts basis manpower availability to limit crowding. All staff must be provided with masks at the entrance by the MSME/ first mile seller,” PTI cited the draft as saying. It also asked, “All first mile sellers/ MSMEs must follow FSSAI”s food hygiene and safety guidelines for food business during COVID-19 pandemic.” The draft has mandated chief operating officers at e-commerce companies to ensure social distancing and sanitisation guidelines are implemented among workers along with the compulsory download of the ‘Aarogya Setu’ app.

The draft SOP noted that staffers should be screen at seller, warehousing and sale operations for the Coronavirus symptoms such as cough, sneezing, fever, and breathing difficulty at entry. If symptoms are visible, they should visit nearby hospital immediately. Moreover, the draft required seller staff to “maintain minimum distance of 3 feet from e-commerce 1st-mile executive.” “We are taking all preventive measures as advised by WHO guidelines. All our warehouse and delivery partners are adhering to the WHO’s hand hygiene advisory during deliveries, using sanitizer to clean their hands. We are also constantly monitoring the health of our employees and delivery associates,” Amitesh Jha, Senior Vice President – eKart & Marketplace,” Flipkart said in a company blog post last month.

The draft norms provided guidelines for the cleaning of the premises of sellers, including wet mopping with disinfectant once a day, wiping of all trolleys and other industrial machines every four hours with disinfectant and cleaning of doorknobs every two hours. Amazon in a statement earlier this month had said that it has begun temperature checks in buildings to ensure that employees, associates, partners and support staff are healthy when they arrive at work. The company added that it has increased the frequency and intensity of cleaning at all sites, including regular sanitization of door handles, handrails, touch screens, scanners, and other frequently touched areas. Currently, India has 17th highest number of Covid-19 cases globally. So far, 16,365 cases have been reported along with 521 deaths, according to Worldomter. Globally, over 23.4 lakh people have been infected by the deadly virus while the death toll nears 1.7 lakh.