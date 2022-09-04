Govt focused on creating benchmark for MSEs in NE by scaling exports, GDP share, infra, tech: MoS MSME

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Addressing the National SC/ST Hub (NSSH) Conclave in Manipur, Minister of State for MSMEs Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma said the government’s focus is on creating a benchmark for micro and small enterprises (MSEs) in the Northeast region by scaling it up to new heights in terms of exports, quality of products, contribution to GDP and providing world-class infrastructure and state-of-the-art technology to all. “Through this conclave, the SC/ST entrepreneurs will explore innovative ideas and mutual business opportunities and avail various benefits from the scheme,” the minister said, according to a statement by the MSME ministry.

The conclave, organized on August 2 to spread awareness of the ministry’s NSSH scheme and other schemes, saw the participation of over 500 SC/ST entrepreneurs, the statement noted. Central public sector enterprises including Power Grid Corporation of India and Food Corporation of India, financial institutions including SIDBI, SBI, and other government organizations KVIC, National Scheduled Tribes Finance and Development Corporation (NSTFDC), GeM, North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation (NERAMAC), Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET), and Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) were part of the event.

“These types of state-level conclaves assist SC/ST MSMEs to expand their horizons by incorporating new ideas as they become aware of the various interventions given by the government,” the ministry added.

Subscribe to Financial Express SME newsletter now: Your weekly dose of news, views, and updates from the world of micro, small, and medium enterprises

According to the data shared by the MSME Minister Narayan Rane in February this year in the Lok Sabha, Rs 120 crore was spent on the NSSH scheme, providing financial support to SC/ST entrepreneurs, in FY21 out of Rs 150 crore allocated in the budget 2020-21. The government has also set up 15 National SC/ST Hub Offices (NSSHOs) across the country for mentoring and handholding SC/ST entrepreneurs across areas including bid participation, finance facilitation, participation in special vendor development programmes, CPSE connects, e-tender training, GeM, Udyam registration, etc.

Apart from 4 per cent of the annual procurement mandated to government departments and organisations from SC/ST entrepreneurs, the government also operates the StandUp India scheme for credit access to SC/ST entrepreneurs. During FY22, over 23,000 crore loan applications involving around Rs 5,000 crore were sanctioned to SC/ST and women entrepreneurs under the scheme.

Also read: IndusInd Bank, Asian Development Bank partner to offer supply chain financing for MSMEs