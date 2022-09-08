Govt cautions MSMEs against fake Udyam portal charging this much amount to ‘print’ registration certificate

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: The government on Thursday cautioned businesses looking to register themselves as MSMEs against a fake eudyogaadhaar.org portal which described itself as a government-approved consultancy organisation providing Udyam registration. The government, through its PIB Fact Check Twitter handle, said the fake portal charges Rs 2,700 for “printing the registration certificate”.

“A Website ‘eudyogaadhaar.org’ is claiming to register for ‘MSME Udyam’ and is asking for ₹2,700 for printing the registration certificate,” the tweet read. For the uninitiated, the government’s udyamregistration.gov.in is the only portal for MSME registration. “Except this portal of Government of India and Government’s Single Window Systems, no other private online or offline system, service, agency or person is authorized or entitled to do MSME Registration or undertake any of the activity related with the process,” according to the official portal.

However, there were more similar MSME registration consulting portals existing on the web such as udyamregister.org, udyogadharcertificate.in, udyamregistration.co, udyam-registration.co.in, etc. offering support registration support.

Udyam registration is a free-of-cost 19-digit number unique to every enterprise registering as an MSME in the government records. Also, the registration is paperless and based on self-declaration with only the Aadhaar number required while PAN and GST-linked details on investment and turnover of businesses are sourced automatically from the government databases integrated with income tax and GST identification number (GSTIN) systems.

Meanwhile, the portal in August this year had crossed 1 crore MSME registrations, a little over two years after the portal was launched on July 1, 2020, following the change in the definition of MSMEs. However, according to government data, a handful of registered MSMEs have withdrawn their registrations. The data shared by the Minister of State for MSMEs Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma in the Lok Sabha in July this year, 35,501 enterprises had withdrawn their Udyam registrations as of July 15, 2022, of which 67 per cent or 24,075 registrations were withdrawn in the previous financial year 2021-22 while 931 registrations were withdrawn in FY21. In the current financial year, 10,495 enterprises had cancelled their Udyam licenses. However, the total number of withdrawals was only 0.35 per cent of the total registrations on the portal so far.

