Government e-Marketplace: Step-by-step process to list products or services on public procurement portal GeM

Government e-Commerce Protal GeM: Launched in August 2016, the government’s e-commerce marketplace GeM for MSMEs to sell directly to government departments and public sector enterprises has nearly 32 lakh products and 2.53 lakh services available for procurement. So far, 1.54 crore orders worth Rs 4.30 lakh crore have been processed by the GeM portal. In order to participate in a bid or tender on the portal, enterprises must register as sellers and upload or list their products or services on the marketplace. To register, a seller would require a mobile number linked to his/her Aadhaar and a NIC (National Informatics Centre) registered email ID.
How to list Products and Services on GeM Portal:
- Login to the GeM portal, click on the ‘Catalogue’ dropdown on the top-right side of the screen and select Products/Services> Add New Offering
- Enter your product type for example pen, chair, computer, bed sheet, etc., to select the relevant category under ‘Find Your Product Category in the Marketplace’
- Scroll down and under ‘General Information’, select the brand of the product and enter the required product specifications sought by the portal under the ‘Golden Parameters’ box; click on ‘Save/Proceed’
- If the product as per the specification shared is available on GeM, it will appear on the next page; select the product and share details such as offer price, quantity available, etc.
- In case GeM doesn’t show the product as per your specifications, click on ‘Proceed with New Item’ on the bottom right of the form
Also read: Public procurement: Check out latest procedure for sellers to register on GeM portal here
- Under the ‘Catalogue Information’ form, enter the product name under ‘Model’ and ‘Product Name’ and give the product description under ‘Product Description’
- In case you have participated in a bid on GeM for the product, click on ‘Yes’ under ‘Is there any active/current bid for this catalogue’ and enter the bid number
- If there is no bid for the product, click on ‘No’ and click on ‘Save/Proceed’
- Under ‘Offering Quantity & Price’, select ‘reseller’ if you are a reseller of the product and enter the authorisation number, authorisation agency, authorisation date, authorisation validity
- Authorisation details will be available with the product’s OEM (Original equipment manufacturer)
- Enter the country name where the product is made under ‘Country of Origin’
- Enter details if the product is made in India such as the percentage of India-made material used in manufacturing the product
- Enter the product ‘MRP’ and upload ‘MRP Documents’ such as the photo of the product package or product brochure
- Enter the ‘Offer Price’ at which you want to sell including tax and duties after deducting the discount you want to offer
- Offer Price must be at least 10 per cent lower than MRP
- Select states where you can deliver the product
- Enter stock volume or maximum quantity of products you can deliver in 15 days
Also read: Bidding on GeM Portal: How to apply for govt tenders; check detailed online step-by-step process
- Enter the minimum quantity of product per order for the buyer to place the order and ‘Lead Time for Direct Purchase’; click on ‘Save/Proceed’
- The ‘Product Specification’ page will open which will seek information specific to the product under three sections – General, Constructional, Certifications
- Towards the end of the page, upload a document of OEM authorisation. This could be a GST invoice, BIS certificate, etc., and click on ‘Save/Proceed’
- Under ‘Upload Images’, upload three images to show the front, side/top/back, and interior/close-up view of the product and click on ‘Save/Proceed’
- Check ‘Review Terms and Conditions’ and click on ‘Publish’
- Your product will be uploaded after a review by the GeM’s team
Subscribe to Financial Express SME (FE Aspire) newsletter now: Your weekly dose of news, views, and updates from the world of micro, small, and medium enterprises