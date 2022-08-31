Ganesh Chaturthi festival: Rs 300 cr business generated every year with sale of over 20 cr idols, says CAIT

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Traders’ body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Wednesday said over 20 crore made in India Ganesh idols are sold in the country every year during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, generating an estimated business of more than Rs 300 crores on the back of the campaign to ban imported Ganesh idols from China. “Earlier, large quantities of Ganesh idols made of plaster of paris, stones, marbles, etc., were imported from China due to cheap prices but due to CAIT’s campaign over last two years, the import stands nil,” said BC Bhartia, National President and Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General, CAIT in a statement.

Since idols are now made locally from clay and cow dung, which are easily immersed and don’t harm the environment, lakhs of people get business across the country, the body noted. “The festive season this year has started with the 10-day grand celebrations across the country, giving high hopes to the business community for big business this year. With this (Ganesh Chaturthi) festival, CAIT is continuing its campaign to boycott Chinese goods,” said Khandelwal and Bhartia.

Last week, CAIT advised traders to stock up goods ahead of the upcoming festive season as nearly 36 per cent urban shoppers are expected to spend more this season as they put the pandemic behind them, according to a report by market research company YouGov. The major sectors likely to see a surge in sales this festive season were home appliances, travel, health and fitness, home decor and gold.

Other sectors that may see heightened demand were consumer electronics, mobiles, readymade garments, gift articles, FMCG, consumer durables, electrical fixtures and fittings. Diwali sales last year, as per CAIT, had resulted in business losses worth Rs 50,000 crore for Chinese exporters. The 2022 festive season in India began on August 31 covering states including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Goa, traders’ body noted.

