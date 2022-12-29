FOSMI urges govt to renew Credit Linked Capital Subsidy Scheme in its Pre-Budget Memorandum

Credit and Finance for MSMEs: West Bengal-based industry body Federation of Small & Medium Industries (FOSMI) in its pre-budget memorandum for 2023-24 has appealed to the centre to renew Credit Linked Capital Subsidy Scheme (CLCSS) for MSEs and continue it for five consecutive financial years, as per a report by the Knowledge and News Network (KNN).

The CLCSS scheme launched by the MSME Ministry was valid up to March 31, 2020 and was discontinued after the deadline. FOSMI has asked for an increase in the upper limit of the incentive which is Rs 15 lakh, due to the increase in price of various machineries led by advanced technologies.

“Ministry of MSME should include medium-scale industries under the purview of CLCS Scheme to encourage technology upgradation and development,” urged FOSMI.

The industry body has also included suggestions in multiple areas including prevailing schemes, direct and indirect taxes, improvement of start-up ecosystem, ease of doing business, building efficiency in litigation machinery and adoption of circular economy for reduction of carbon footprint.

Referring to the Amended Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme (ATUFS), FOSMI has suggested the government to either renew it or issue a new scheme for the textile sector.

The ongoing ATUFS is a CIS scheme approved in 2016 and introduced by the union Textile Ministry, according to an official release by the Textile Ministry dated October 24, 2021. CIS is provided to benchmarked machinery installed by the industry after physical verification, it said.

ATUFS was approved for during the period 2015-16 to 2021-22 with an allocation of Rs. 17,822 crore for technology upgradation and modernisation of the textile industry.

Highlighting that the food processing sector doesn’t have any CIS scheme except Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY), FOSMI urged the centre to draft an open handed CIS scheme for the sector to encourage investment in the food processing industry.

Meanwhile, another industry body PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) also recommended an urgent revival of the CLCSS for technology upgradation of MSMEs to continuously upgrade machinery and become globally competitive, reported FEAspire earlier this month.