Flipkart’s Samarth programme sees 300% growth in seller base from last year, says company

Ease of doing business for MSMEs: Walmart-owned Flipkart on Monday said the seller base of its Samarth programme has grown by 300 per cent over the last year while the programme has helped sellers grow their businesses by 300 per cent as well. “This was brought about by securing multiple strategic engagements with the state and central ministries, departments and entities across India like the Ministry of Rural Development, Department of MSME UP, Department of Industries Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Industry of Commerce Department, Assam, Tamil Nadu MSME Department, and Jammu & Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization,” said Flipkart. The initiative Flipkart Samarth caters to under-served domestic communities including artisans, weavers, differently-abled people, rural women, social enterprises, etc.

The statement comes in the backdrop of the third edition of the Samarth festival sale event announced by Flipkart on Monday as part of its ongoing The Big Billion Days (TBBD) sale. The ‘Crafted by Bharat’ sale on September 26-27 focuses on handloom and handicraft products by artisans, weavers and artisans from across the country. Flipkart said more than 25 most prominent handloom brands in India will showcase their products to 400 million Flipkart customers. According to the company, Flipkart Samarth is impacting over 1.5 million livelihoods of sellers, artisans and weavers on the platform.

Subscribe to Financial Express SME newsletter now: Your weekly dose of news, views, and updates from the world of micro, small, and medium enterprises

“With millions of Indians now shopping online during the ongoing TBBD, small businesses and craftsmen have a great opportunity to expand their visibility on our platform, showcase their skills and ‘Make in India’ products through a wide range of products and achieve their business goals,” said Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group.

Launched in 2019, Flipkart Samarth has signed 26 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with various government bodies. In addition, Flipkart’s One District One Product (ODOP) project shows products developed by local sellers, artisans, weavers and craftsmen showcasing the products and crafts in the state.

To enhance its overall seller count, Flipkart has expanded its presence in Tier-2 and smaller cities. According to the company, this year as many as 11 lakh businesses including from Flipkart’s social commerce platform Shopsy have participated in TBBD. The sale event is also seeing greater participation from kirana stores under Flipkart’s kirana delivery program, as compared to last year’s edition. According to Flipkart, the number of kiranas partnering with Flipkart for TBBD deliveries grew from 27,000 in 2019 to 2 lakhs in 2022.

Also read: 42% small businesses, startups finding it difficult to file tax return, audit report by Sep 30 deadline: Survey