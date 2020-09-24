  • MORE MARKET STATS

Flipkart Wholesale gears up for festive sales: Aims to support kiranas, MSMEs with expansion

By: |
September 24, 2020 2:03 PM

MSME EODB: Ahead of festive season sales, homegrown platform Flipkart has announced expansion into 12 new cities for its fashion category as e-commerce players expect a major surge in sales in the coming few weeks.

Flipkart’s chief rival in India Amazon is also ramping up its services ahead of the festive season.

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Ahead of festive season sales, homegrown platform Flipkart has announced expansion into 12 new cities for its fashion category as e-commerce players expect a major surge in sales in the coming few weeks. The expansion will also enable digital commerce access to thousands of kiranas and SMBs, the company said on Thursday. “Expanding with the Fashion category in these cities, Flipkart Wholesale is looking to digitally transform kiranas and MSMEs to help them grow faster, retain their customers, and improve their profitability,” the statement said. Flipkart Wholesale is the digital B2B marketplace of the group and will offer small businesses a wide selection of products at a significant value.  

The company has expanded into Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Mysore, Chandigarh Tricity, Meerut, Agra, Jaipur, Thane-Bhiwandi-Ulhasnagar, Greater Mumbai, Vasai-Virar-Mira-Bhayanadar, Thane (Kalyan-Dombivli) and Thane (Navi Mumbai).

“We aim to help small businesses embrace the digital transformation and emerge as more robust businesses… by helping them leverage micro-market level B2B and B2C insights from the Flipkart ecosystem to better understand customer demands specific to their area,” Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President and Head – Flipkart Wholesale, said. The company also said that the move is expected to create lakhs of new and exciting livelihood opportunities in India. The company now also aims to take Flipkart Wholesale to categories such as Home & Kitchen and Grocery.

Recently, Flipkart also geared up with Max Fashions to make the apparel brand accessible to consumers across the country. Flipkart expects high traction for the fashion and lifestyle category amid the festive season. Meanwhile, Flipkart is not the only e-tailer gearing up for festive season sales. Earlier, Flipkart’s arch nemesis in India — Amazon — also said that it is ramping up operations ahead of the festive season as the period typically enjoys higher sales. In fact, despite the coronavirus pandemic, it is expected that online shopping this year will be bigger than ever according to a recent report by Redseer. 

