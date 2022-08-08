Flipkart Wholesale announces B2B sale for small retailers, kiranas ahead of Independence Day

By Ananya Upadhyaya

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Flipkart Wholesale, the B2B marketplace of Walmart-owned Flipkart, on Monday announced the launch of its Freedom Sale on more than 6,000 products from August 8 to August 15, 2022, for small retailers and kiranas. The company said the sale will benefit its over 1.5 million members, especially those in tier 2 and 3 cities with up to 75 per cent savings.

“Our previous edition of Freedom Sale witnessed strong participation from kirana members which we hope to continue this year. Through this, we aim to further empower small merchants to leverage digital commerce for accelerating their business and helping them reach a wider consumer base,” said Koteshwar L N, Business Head at Flipkart Wholesale in a statement.

The eight-day sale will run at all stores and online channels, the company said. Flipkart Wholesale has 28 stores and fulfilment centres apart from its online presence.

The bulk purchase platform by Flipkart for kiranas and small retailers competes with Udaan, Amazon, JioMart, and others in the wholesale e-commerce market. According to Statista, the market size of B2B e-commerce in India was worth $5.6 billion in 2021 which is likely to jump to around $60 billion by 2025.

Among recent initiatives, Flipkart Wholesale in March this year had introduced an invite-only loyalty programme SaveEazy for its members, offering coupons redeemable offline and online. It had also partnered with lending-as-a-service platform CreditVidya to offer an embedded Buy Now, Pay Later credit solution to Flipkart Wholesale’s merchants. Flipkart launched Flipkart Wholesale in July 2020 and acquired the wholesale business of its parent company Walmart in India.

Earlier this year, Flipkart had invested $233 million in the wholesale arm. The B2B arm had reported Rs 42,941 crore in revenues in FY21, up 25 per cent from the previous year while losses had declined 22 per cent to Rs 2,445 crore.

