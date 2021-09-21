Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2021: Over 3.75 lakh sellers to offer millions of products this festive season

Flipkart is currently adding new sellers from Tier-II and III cities to have 4.2 lakh sellers on its platform by December 2021. (Image: Reuters)

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Walmart-owned Flipkart on Tuesday announced its flagship annual sales event The Big Billion Days from October 7 to 12, 2021 to offer products and items from more than 1 lakh kiranas and overall more than 3,75,000 sellers from across India. Flipkart said through partnerships with lending partners and fintech institutions, its digital B2B marketplace Flipkart Wholesale aims to provide multiple credit offerings to more than 1.5 million kiranas and SMEs to help them manage their working capital requirements and access products in fashion, grocery and general merchandise, and electronics from the wholesale marketplace. Moreover, lakhs of sellers, artisans, weavers, and handicraft makers from Flipkart Samarth will also launch products, the company added.

“Flipkart’s commitment to providing value to consumers, opportunities for growth for MSMEs, sellers and our lakhs of Kirana partners, and employment generation through e-commerce, goes to show how the country has embraced e-commerce over the past year and a half and The Big Billion Days is our way of giving back to the community and enthuse the festive spirit across the nation,” Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO – Flipkart Group, Flipkart said in a statement.

Subscribe to Financial Express SME newsletter now: Your weekly dose of news, views, and updates from the world of micro, small, and medium enterprises

The company is currently adding new sellers from Tier-II and III cities to have 4.2 lakh sellers on its platform by December 2021. It has already onboarded 75,000 new MSME and small business sellers on its platform over the last few months from cities such as Agra, Indore, Jaipur, Panipat, Rajkot, Surat, etc. In terms of credit, kiranas can get access to credit of up to 5 lakhs with an interest-free period of up to 30 days. Kiranas will also have the option of flexible repayments through cash and online transfers as well as instant refunds in case of order cancellation. During the sale period, kiranas and retailers will have access to Easy EMI to make purchases affordable with incentives on transactions to further lower the interest on their EMI.

Moreover, the sale will have offers “each hour, brought by lakhs of sellers and thousands of brands across categories. In order to strengthen the delivery network, Flipkart through its ‘Kirana Delivery Program’ has helped onboard local general trade stores as delivery partners. This year, over 1 lakh kiranas have been partnered along with assisting them with knowledge, expertise, experience, and technology to make millions of deliveries in a safe and timely manner, Flipkart said. In a first, non-Flipkart Plus customers will also be able to get early access to the sale by redeeming 50 earned SuperCoins on the Flipkart app.