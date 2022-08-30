Flipkart adds 1 lakh additional kiranas ahead of festive season, Big Billion Days sale

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Walmart-owned Flipkart on Tuesday said it has onboarded 1 lakh additional kiranas in the last year to strengthen its kirana delivery programme ahead of the upcoming festive season and the company’s flagship sale event — The Big Billion Days. Taking the total kirana count to 2 lakh, Flipkart said the states including West Bengal with over 27,000 kiranas, Bihar with more than 23,000, Uttar Pradesh (over 20,000), Maharashtra (more than 17,000), and Tamil Nadu (more than 14,000) have witnessed the highest onboarding of kiranas.

Similarly, the Northeastern states have witnessed a significant jump in participation with nearly 15,000 partner stores across Tripura, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh coming onboard – a significant 5X growth from 2020, the company said in a statement.

Flipkart said it has introduced additional incentives this year for kiranas including guaranteed payments, bonuses, referral incentives, and a personal accident policy of Rs 5 lakhs which has been encouraging kirana partners to get onto the marketplace.

Subscribe to Financial Express SME newsletter now: Your weekly dose of news, views, and updates from the world of micro, small, and medium enterprises

Hemant Badri, Senior Vice-President, Supply Chain at the Flipkart Group, said, “This (kirana delivery programme) will enable us to seamlessly fulfill customers’ evolving requirements during the upcoming annual festive extravaganza, the Big Billion Days, with further expansion of the program across the nook and corner of the country.”

“We are also committed to bringing prosperity for our kirana partners and their commitment towards the program has further enabled us to expand our delivery offerings to multiple products including high-value items such as mobile phones, electronics and others,” Badri said.

Kiranas, said Flipkart, deliver more than 30 per cent of 100 million deliveries a month across the country. Launched in 2019, the kirana delivery programme helps onboard local kiranas as delivery partners on Flipkart based on their availability, storage space at the store, and willingness to have an additional source of income, the company said. The programme has grown from 27,000 kiranas in the first year to 50,000 in 2020, 1 lakh in 2021, and over 2 lakh this year.

Also read: Reliance Retail’s ‘Panch Pran’: How imperative are small businesses to Mukesh Ambani’s retail venture