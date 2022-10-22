Festive season marketing strategies for small businesses that don’t cost too much

By Kamna Hazrati

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Keeping your audience’s interest over the festive season is a difficult task, and firms continue to invent and attract customers’ focus with inventive marketing strategies.

The secret to effective festive promotions for small businesses is to keep it simple: promote one concept, one value, and one sentiment in each communication. If you own a growing business, look into these smart and efficient holiday marketing strategies.

Email Personalized Festive Greetings

Consumers should be treated like family members! Create a personal email or write a handwritten note that pampers them with personalized season’s greetings, gift packages, or a coupon that sits in their mailbox (if not to their address). This enables your clients to become conscious of your company’s existence and increases word-of-mouth admiration in their area and within their social circles. As a result, your potential audience and revenue will grow.

Use Social Media

Your consumers and associates will initially discover and learn about you through social networks and your webpage. Maintain an active and innovative digital presence, particularly on social media.

Provide Complimentary Specimens and Deals

We now live in an experimental economy, where every product must be tried before acceptance. This allows individuals to test the product before making a purchase. Essentially, by conducting product trials, you are encouraging consumers to assess your goods. This, in turn, allows you to better comprehend your client’s needs and provide appropriate goods. Sending a complimentary gift during the festive season is a great way to grab their attention and at the same time make them test your product.

Discounts and bargains are among the most popular festival marketing methods. E-commerce enterprises capitalize on this by introducing Big Maha Bachat Sales, Festive Bonanza, and other promotions to strengthen their foothold. Additionally, throughout the holiday season, customers typically stockpile their piggy banks for ‘Sales.’ Take advantage of this method for your business.

Engage in Online and Offline Community Marketplace

Community marketing is a crucial aspect of internet marketing. Previously, offsite communities were established in the form of open-air markets, exhibits, town hall marketplaces, and so on. All of these communities have now moved to digital as well. People from many diverse backgrounds and nations gather on Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest to build a shared interest network.

Spend Your Ad Budget Wisely

Compared to traditional advertising (newspaper ads, radio ads, hoardings, etc.), digital advertising is less expensive. Test ads can be run with a small budget at first to make sure you are spending your money wisely. The response will determine the extent to which you need to increase your budget (according to your requirements) and ensure that your business is well known. However, one must keep in mind that consistency is key.

Conclusion

Small companies may find it difficult to prepare for the festive period, but don’t be discouraged. Yes, the risks are high, and there is a lot to accomplish, but starting early will considerably boost your chances of success. As competition increases, more companies are offering similar products with increased features, quality, or price. Marketing firms use festivals as a means of promoting their products during such times. This season’s festive marketing strategies can make a large impact on your audience in the (near) future even when they are subtle. Improve your marketing efforts and sales this holiday season with these festive season marketing strategies and see a positive impact on your business!

Kamna Hazrati is a Business Consultant, Advisor and Founder at KH Advisory.

