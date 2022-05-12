Exclusive interview with MP MSME Secy P. Narahari on state’s new Startup Policy 2022

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: The Madhya Pradesh government is launching its new Startup Policy and Implementation Plan – 2022 to boost the state’s startup ecosystem and encourage entrepreneurship. The scheme to be launched on May 13 virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have a Startup Centre to provide mentors and experts from relevant fields to every startup, according to a statement by the state government. The state’s Sagar Smart City Incubation Centre, SPARK had organised a series of policy awareness bootcamps and workshops in various educational institutions, business establishments, and among the startup community to promote the scheme.

Moreover, around 18 startups are currently under incubation at the Smart City project in the Gwalior district. The government had selected several ideas from around 50 startups in the region for which a special workshop was organized on Wednesday to help understand the needs of startups and ensure that these ideas come to reality under the new startup policy. Ahead of the launch of the scheme, MP MSME Secretary P. Narahari spoke exclusively to Financial Express Online on what all the policy will entail and what can startup founders expect.