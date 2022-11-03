Entrepreneurship should be promoted in the state: Bengal’s Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim

Import, Export, Trade for MSMEs: West Bengal’s Minister of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs, Firhad Hakim on Wednesday urged the industry to promote entrepreneurship in the state as per a report by The Press Trust of India (PTI).

The minister claimed that Bengal ranks among the top states in the MSME sector with 550 MSME clusters. He also highlighted that the state’s Information Technology (IT) exports reached worth Rs 26,000 crore from Rs 8,000 crore in the last decade.

“We have skilled human resources. There had been no strike or man-days lost in the last 10 years”, Hakim said.

Hailing the state as the top industrial investment destination, he said, that it attracted investments worth Rs 3.42 lakh crore in the Bengal Global Business Summit 2022 held in April which created an employment potential for 40 lakh people in the state.

“I started as an entrepreneur myself and set up an SSI (Small Scale Industries) unit. I had to arrange for finance and identify the markets for selling the products. So I urge the trade and industry to help the entrepreneurs in these areas,” said Hakim sharing his personal experience.

Also, the state spendings on the development of the social sector has increased from Rs 6,000 crore to Rs 40,000 crore in the last ten years, he further mentioned.

The government of West Bengal aims at building a sustainable state for the future generations, said Hakim, attributing the stability to the state’s ruling political party.

The state’s engineering exports have touched $1.8 million and another major area of exports is seafood which is expected to touch Rs 20,000 crore. Other than serving as a gateway to southeast Asia, West Bengal also gives access to north east and eastern regional states, the minister added.

Meanwhile, the state’s chief minister, Mamata Banerjee in September this year had said that 90 lakh MSME units are currently based in West Bengal employing 1.36 crore people.

According to the MSME Ministry’s annual report for the financial year 2021-22, West Bengal had 88.67 lakh MSME units in the state, the second highest after 89.99 lakh units in Uttar Pradesh.