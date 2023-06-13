E-Way Bill Modification: Update your e-way bill in 5 steps online; check details

Update E-Way Bill: The e-way bill or the electronic way bill system was launched under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) framework back in April 2018 to facilitate the moving of goods from one state to another through the paperless digital system. Any GST-registered person or a transporter of goods has to generate the e-way bill digitally to transport goods worth over Rs 50,000 between states. However, the bill can be modified in a few cases only viz., if the vehicle number was not shared while generating the bill or if the goods are shifted to another vehicle in transit due to the breakdown of the existing vehicle or trans-shipment.

Here’s How to Modify or Make Changes in E-Way Bill under GST:

Login to the ewaybillgst.gov.in and click on ‘Update Vehicle No.’ from the dropdown ‘e-waybill’ on the left side of the screen In case you want to update your consolidated e-way bill with vehicle details, click on ‘Re-generate’ under ‘Consolidated EWB’

Select ‘e-way bill no.’ to show the e-way bill by bill number or ‘Generated Date’ to show it by the date

Enter the number/date and click on ‘Go’

Select the relevant bill you want to update

Enter the vehicle number in the format DL 01 L 0123, place and reason for updating the bill The options for reasons to updating the bill would be Transshipment or Vehicle Breakdown or not updated earlier; click on ‘Submit’

Your e-way bill will be updated instantly

The validity period of the bill is based on the distance. For regular vehicles or transportation modes, for every 100 kilometres or part of its movement, one-day validity is provided. For over-dimensional cargo vehicles (which carry oversized goods requiring extra care during transit), for every 20 kilometres or part of its movement, one-day validity is provided. The validity expires at midnight.

As per the latest GST data, e-way bills generated in May 2023 increased to 8.82 crore from 8.44 crore in April, indicating growth in the movement of goods.

