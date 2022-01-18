DPIIT meeting on E-comm Policy: Retailers, MSMEs seek level playing field; marketplaces list SME initiatives

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance, Udaan, Pepperfry, Snapdeal, CAIT, FISME, Laghu Uydog Bharti, and others present in the meeting.

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Associations representing MSMEs, retailers, and traders selling goods online on Tuesday urged for fair business practices for e-commerce sellers to help them grow and compete in an online environment. The suggestions were made during a virtual meeting with the additional secretary of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) virtually on Tuesday with respect to the upcoming E-commerce Policy. E-commerce platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Reliance and others were also present in the meeting.

“The trader federations were united in their appeal to the government to ensure a level playing field, without which small traders will not be able to participate or compete. Flipkart and Amazon both spoke about their initiatives to help SMBs. Reliance made a clear pitch for treating inventory and marketplaces separately since both are very different businesses. Many players like Tata, Udaan, Zomato said no comments and that they would revert later,” a source part of the meeting told Financial Express Online on anonymity.

Udaan, Pepperfry, ShopClues were also part of the meeting while FISME, CAIT, Retailers Association of India, Laghu Udyog Bharti, and others among associations were also present.

To be updated…