Digital Signature Certificate: What is DSC, why businesses need it and how to apply for it?

Digital Signature Certificate (DSC): DSC is a specific type of digital certificate that is issued by licensed Certifying Authorities (CAs) in India in compliance with the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the corresponding rules and regulations. It serves as a legally recognized form of digital signature within the country. DSCs are primarily used to secure electronic transactions, file electronic documents, and ensure the authenticity and integrity of digital information. It is governed by the Controller of Certifying Authorities (CCA), which is the regulatory body responsible for licensing and overseeing CAs in India.

According to the corporate affairs ministry’s FAQs on DSC, Class 2 DSCs are needed to verify a person against a trusted, pre-verified database while Class 3 DSCs seek a person to be present in front of a Registration Authority (RA) to prove his/ her identity. Class 1 DSCs only verify the name and email address of the individual. However, Class 2 DSCs were discontinued in 2021, according to multiple reports. The certifying authorities are authorized to issue a DSC with a validity of one or two years.

Also read: What’s TAN, DIN, DSC, TIN and why they are critical for tax, business compliances; check details

DSCs are widely implemented in various applications, including filing income tax returns electronically, Goods and Services Tax (GST) returns and other related transactions, digitally signing of documents during the incorporation of companies, submitting electronic bids and participating in online tendering processes, online banking transactions and other financial activities, etc.

Here’s how to apply for digital signature certificate (DSC) online:

Visit any of the licensed certifying authority’s websites. The list is available at http://www.cca.gov.in/licensed_ca.html.

Look for the Digital Certification Services section and select the one applicable for ‘organisation’

Download the registration form and fill out details including Class of DSC as Class 3, applicant name and contact, address, GST details, identity and address proof, and declaration and sign the document

Also read: ITR filing process: How to fill ITR-3 form (Part A) for business income tax return filing; check details

A demand draft (DD) or cheque will be required in the name of the local certifying authority

Send the application along with the cheque or DD to the authority. DSC is issued in around five days

The cost for DSC varies from around Rs 300 to Rs 2,000 with different certifying authorities and based on the validity period of one year and two years

Subscribe to Financial Express SME (FE Aspire) newsletter now: Your weekly dose of news, views, and updates from the world of micro, small, and medium enterprises