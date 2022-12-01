Dharavi’s redevelopment may kill small businesses, worries residents

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: The redevelopment programme of Dharavi is posing a threat to the small businesses flourishing in the region, said the report by the Press Trust of India.

The biggest slum colony of Mumbai is a hub for several small-scale, unorganised industries that manufacture medicines, leather, footwear, clothes etc.

The residents believe that its remodeling will kill the small business in the region and they are uncertain what this development will entail for them, reported PTI.

The area is a tourist attraction and the local residents believe that post the redevelopment the area will lose its ‘international identity’.

Paul Raphel who runs an non-governmental organization (NGO), Mumbai Dharavi Nagrik Seva Sangh said, “We are not happy as the land that houses Asia’s biggest slum is being handed over to Adani Group. There are thousands of huts in Dharavi and four to five families reside in each hut. But after redevelopment, they will get only one flat, which may not be sufficient for them.”

He further said that Dharavi is home to more than 2,000 idli vendors and they roam across Mumbai to sell the snack to make a living.

“But after redevelopment, such small businesses may get over. Those involved in manufacturing farsan (salty snacks), leather products, embroidered garments, imitation jewellery, among others, will be finished. The value of houses may increase, but there is a strong possibility that most of them will sell out the property and leave the place,” Raphel added.

Dharavi residents are not content with the government’s decision of redeveloping it, as per the report.

Ramakant Gupta, President of Dharavi Bachao Andolan said, “The redevelopment project should be completed in time. The Dharavi Rehabilitation Project (DRP) was approved in 2004, but nothing has happened so far. In 1995, there were 57,000 shanties in the slum, but the number has more than doubled now and we assume that it is around 1,20,000.”

Gupta said, “Around 50 per cent residents of Dharavi run small-scale businesses from their houses, and the population is around 12 lakh. We welcome the government decision, but it should be implemented in time.”

The multinational conglomerate Adani group has made the highest bid for the 259-hectare Dharavi Redevelopment Project on November 28. It has put in a Rs 5,069 crore bid outbidding DLF which had quoted Rs 2,025 crore.

The bid is for the entire Rs 20,000-crore project with the project timeline of seven years to rehabilitate the 6.5 lakh slum dwellers who are spread over 2.5 sq km area right now said S V R Srinivas, the chief executive officer of the project.

