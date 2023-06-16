scorecardresearch
Delhi government approves food truck policy, will develop food hubs across the capital

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: The policy will be implemented across 16 locations in Delhi in the first stage which will then be replicated across the capital city. The rationale behind launching the Delhi Food Truck Plan is to establish Delhi as the ‘Food Truck Capital’ while aiming to generate employment and promoting entrepreneurship.

Written by MSME Desk
the government’s commitment through this policy to ensure the aesthetics, sanitation, and hygiene of the food-truck stations.

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: The Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, has given his in-principle approval to the food truck policy for better management and promotion of the street-food industry in the national capital. The policy will introduce food hubs across Delhi, bringing together different cuisines, which will help in generating business while empowering the high-potential food industry. 

“Recognising the immense potential of the food truck industry, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal emphasised the positive impact it would have on employment generation and the economy as a whole. With the policy’s implementation, citizens of Delhi will have the delightful opportunity to relish a diverse range of delicacies even during late hours, adding to the city’s dynamic gastronomic landscape,” said the statement released by the Chief Minister’s office of Delhi. 

The Public Works Department (PWD) Minister of Delhi, Atishi Marlena, expressed the government’s commitment through this policy to ensure the aesthetics, sanitation, and hygiene of the food-truck stations.

According to the CMO, the policy will be implemented across 16 locations in Delhi in the first stage which will then be replicated across the capital city. The rationale behind launching the Delhi Food Truck Plan is to establish Delhi as the ‘Food Truck Capital’ while aiming to generate employment, promote entrepreneurship, uplift the food culture and bring together cuisines from different places adding more buzz to the nightlife in the capital. The statement also states that these food hubs will be operational till late night hours. 

“The Food Truck Policy prioritises the maintenance and upkeep of these food hubs, with the responsibility for their operation and maintenance entrusted to a designated agency. This agency will ensure the cleanliness and proper organisation of the food hubs and also ensure that all food trucks operate exclusively within the government-designated food hubs,” the release added.

First published on: 16-06-2023 at 15:57 IST

