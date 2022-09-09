DealShare’s network of community leaders creates 1,000 jobs in tier 2 and tier 3 markets

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Social e-commerce platform DealShare has created more than 1,000 small scale businesses in tier-II and tier-III cities in the past two years with the help of its community leader network, DealShare Dost (DSD), said the company in a release. A spokesperson from the company told FEAspire they had plans to strengthen the network further by adding 1,000 new ‘Dosts’ or community leaders by the end of the next year.

DealShare Dost is essentially their offline distribution channel where they encourage individuals of a community to leverage their social network, personal contacts and first-hand knowledge about the residents in their respective localities and make sales.

The company claims that the earnings of its micro entrepreneurs have increased ten times in the last two years. Currently, over 20,000 people are a generating extra income by becoming a part of their network. “The community leader gets an incentive on every sale helping them earn an average income upwards of Rs 1 lakh a month,” said the company’s statement.

DealShare’s Co-Founder and CEO Vineet Rao, said the model was empowering micro entrepreneurs in tier-II and tier-III cities and enabling job creation and additional income and simultaneously providing quality products to the consumers. “Through the DealShare Dost model, we are very happy to have recognized and implemented a win-win solution.”

Sourjyendu Medda, Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer, said they were planning to establish a network of such community leaders in all the cities and towns they are present in. “The aggressive growth plan of the DealShare Dost network will be supported by providing more avenues for our Dosts to improve their revenue generation. This model of expansion is in alignment with our current business priorities to maximize sales and reduce costs.”

The community network is growing at 10 per cent month-on-month and contributing close to 40 per cent of the overall revenue of the company.